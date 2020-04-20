Greater Noida society sealed to control Covid-19 spreading

The Greater Noida administration has sealed an apartment in Techzone IV after a resident tested coronavirus positive on Monday.

District Magistrate Rajeev Kumar Rao gave the order to seal the society.

In the order Rao said, a resident of Cherry County society has tested coronavirus positive. To check the further spread of the virus, the administration has decided to seal the entire society.

The society has been sealed from Monday till May 3, as per the order.

Some nearby areas have also been sealed to check the spread of the virus.

According to the latest data, the total number of coronavirus positive cases in Gautam Buddha Nagar is 97 out of which 38 have recovered and the treatment of the rest 59 patients is still going on.