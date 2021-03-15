OPEN APP
Greater Noida techie robbed of at gunpoint while out shopping with wife

Two unidentified miscreants allegedly fled with the car of an engineer after holding him at gunpoint while he was out with his wife and child on Sunday evening for shopping in Uttar Pradesh's Greater Noida, officials said.

un roundabout in Surajpur area, they said.

Central Noida Deputy Commissioner of Police Harish Chander said the police are seized of the matter and legal proceedings were being initiated.

"The police are taking the complaint from the victim and the process for lodging the FIR is underway. How many people were involved in the incident is yet to be ascertained but there were two people who fled with the car," DCP Chander said.

According to officials, Nishant, who lives in Omaxe Green Palm society, was out to buy vegetables and returning to his Maruti Brezza car when he was held by the miscreants, who then fled with his vehicle.

The police said Nishant had left the car key inside the vehicle, while it is alleged that he was held at gunpoint by the duo who then snatched the key to get into the car.

His wife and child were allegedly in the car when the miscreants entered it. They were forced out of the vehicle by the duo before they fled the spot.

