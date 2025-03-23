Greater Noida woman drinks cow milk, dies of rabies within days - Here’s all you need to know about virus

A shocking case of animal-to-human infection was reported from Greater Noida in Uttar Pradesh where a woman has died due to rabies after contracting the infection via cow milk.

According to media reports, the cow got infected with rabies after being bitten by a stray dog.

A few days after consuming the milk, the woman developed symptoms.

Neither the woman nor her family initially realised the cow was infected.

Even after the animal began exhibiting symptoms, prompting the family to vaccinate it, she did not seek medical assistance.

Advertisement

Also Read | Leash laws for dogs tell us a lot about humans

"In a desperate attempt to save her, family members rushed her to multiple hospitals, but she was repeatedly turned away. Eventually, doctors at the district hospital advised them to take her home. She died shortly after," News18 reported.

The cow had given birth to a calf two months prior, and its milk was regularly consumed by the family and other villagers. Once the infection was identified, at least ten people from the village sought post-exposure rabies vaccinations, the News18 report said citing sources.

Facts about rabies Rabies is a fatal viral infection affecting the nervous system. It can spread through the saliva of an infected animal, not just through bites but also through open wounds or mucous membranes.

According to a report by ICAR, milk of rabid animals such as cows and buffaloes has rabies virus. If such milk is consumed without boiling, there is a risk.

Advertisement

The report categorises "Person drinking unboiled milk" as Category 1 based on risk of rabies.

Other incidents put under this category are getting licked by an infected animal, getting lick on intact mucous membrane –mouth, nose, anus, genitalia and conjunctiva and getting bitten without blood.

Also Read | Health ministry steps up fight against zoonotic diseases

"Classification of patients according to the nature of the bite is very important. The decision for treatment, post bite AR Vaccination and administering of immunoglobulin are decided basing on the classification. Depending on severity, the patients are classified in to three Categories viz., Category I, Category II and Category III. Vaccination is indicated for Category II and III patients," the report said.

"The rabies virus infects the brain. Once the rabies virus reaches the brain and symptoms begin to show, at this stage the infection is virtually untreatable and usually fatal within days and death results," ICAR said.

Advertisement

Rabies’ symptoms Its symptoms can take weeks to months to appear, but once they do, it means the disease is turning fatal.

At initial stage, rabies symptoms can be mild and flu-like.

The infected person may get fever, headache, weakness, general discomfort, itching, tingling, or burning near the bite wound.