'Greatest mistake India can make...': Former RBI Guv Raghuram Rajan cautions against believing ‘hype’ about growth
Raghuram Rajan said that the government that will be formed after 2024 Lok Sabha elections will grapple with improving the education and skills of the workforce.
Former Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Raghuram Rajan called India believing the “hype" around its strong economic growth ‘the greatest mistake’ citing significant structural problems that need to be fixed to meet potential.
