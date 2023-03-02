Greece train collision: CCTV captures moments before ‘human error’ leads to rail crash killing 48 people
- The government of Greece has acknowledged the failures in the management of rail systems and the local station master also admitted negligence
Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis has blamed 'tragic human error' for the train collision just before midnight Tuesday that killed at least 48 people according to official estimates. CCTV footage of the accident captures the moment the fright train collided with the passenger train. Following public outrage over the incident, the transport minister of Greece Kostas Karamanlis has resigned from his position.
