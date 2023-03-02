Home / News / India /  Greece train collision: CCTV captures moments before ‘human error’ leads to rail crash killing 48 people
Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis has blamed 'tragic human error' for the train collision just before midnight Tuesday that killed at least 48 people according to official estimates. CCTV footage of the accident captures the moment the fright train collided with the passenger train. Following public outrage over the incident, the transport minister of Greece Kostas Karamanlis has resigned from his position.

The government of Greece has acknowledged the failures in the management of rail systems and the local station master also admitted negligence. After officials determined the “human error" for the crash, the 59-year-old station manager was arrested.

The rescue workers worked all night in search of more survivors but the chances of finding more are reducing with time.

According to local sources, the warnings about the safety of railway lines were ignored for years. Amid public pressure, the transport minister resigned on Wednesday and Giorgos Gerapetritis is appointed as his replacement.

Gerapetritis on Thursday apologized to the families of the victims and promised a "complete evaluation of the political system and the state." "I want to say while looking these people straight in the eye, that there will be an inquiry and everything will be presented to Greek citizens," he said.

The restaurant car of the train erupted in flames after the collision and the temperatures inside reached 1,300 degrees Celsius, according to the fire department. Initially, the number of people on board was not clear, which complicated the efforts to account for the missing.

"It was a student train, full of kids... in their 20s," Costas Bargiotas, a senior orthopaedic doctor at Larissa General Hospital said as per the news agency AFP.

The doctors added that many bodies were charred beyond recognition and the victims were identified from their remains.

As the protests erupted outside the Athens office of Hellenic Train on Wednesday evening, the police used tear gas to disperse the protestors.

(With inputs from AFP)

 

