Green channel set up for health scheme

Currently, the empanelled hospital receives payment once its claim is approved and paid by the State Health Agency (SHA). The NHA guidelines for submission of claim by hospital prescribe a turn-around time limit of 7 days. For settlement and payment of non-portability claims, it is 15 days and for portability claims, it is 30 days. However, the actual time taken is far higher, and one of the key reasons behind the delay is time taken for final payment by SHA after approval by the claim processing doctor.