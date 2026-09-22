Green dot or red? What the new labeling means for your everyday toiletries as Centre amends Legal Metrology Rules

Consumers will now be able to identify whether everyday personal-care products such as soaps, shampoos and toothpaste are of vegetarian or non-vegetarian origin through mandatory symbols on their packaging.

According to an India Today report, the Central government has amended the Legal Metrology (Packaged Commodities) Rules, 2011, to introduce the labelling requirement for these products. The amendment came into effect on Monday.

Green dot for vegetarian, red or brown for non-vegetarian

Under the amended rules, products of vegetarian origin will have to carry a green dot, while products of non-vegetarian origin will have to display a red or brown dot.

The symbol must be placed at the top of the main display panel of the package, allowing consumers to identify the product's nature at a glance while shopping.

The notification specifically covers soaps, shampoos, toothpaste, cosmetics and toiletries.

What the mandatory markings mean The mandatory marking means consumers will be able to check the vegetarian or non-vegetarian status of these personal-care products directly from their packaging before making a purchase.

The colour-coded symbols are intended to provide a clear visual indication without requiring consumers to examine detailed ingredient information.

With the amendment now in effect, manufacturers and sellers of the covered products will have to comply with the prescribed packaging labelling requirements, according to the India Today report.

What are the Legal Metrology rules? The Legal Metrology (Packaged Commodities) Rules, 2011 set out several requirements for information that must be provided on packaged goods sold to consumers.

The rules require packages to carry declarations including the name and address of the manufacturer or packer, importer details for imported products, the common or generic name of the commodity, net quantity, month and year of manufacture, pre-packing or import, and retail sale price.

Packages must also carry the name, address, telephone number and email address, where available, of the person or office that consumers can contact in case of complaints.

Why do these rules matter to consumers? The rules are intended to ensure that consumers receive clear information about a packaged product before buying it.

The rules also prescribe how information relating to quantity and price has to be displayed. For example, the retail sale price is defined as the maximum price at which a packaged commodity may be sold to the consumer, and it is required to be inclusive of taxes.