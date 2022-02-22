NEW DELHI : More financial instruments for providing a further impetus to clean mobility in the country is the need of the hour, said NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant at a virtual consultation workshop on Tuesday.

“The aim of the government should be to balance the needs and aspirations of the citizens, improve liveability and productivity by improving connectivity, bring down the cost of logistics and accelerate clean mobility while taking a climate-centric and sustainable approach," he added.

NITI Aayog and World Resources Institute, WRI, India, along with GIZ India, conducted a virtual consultation workshop on ‘Financing for Decarbonization of Transport’ as part of the NDC-Transport Initiative for Asia project in New Delhi.

Kant said this should be done not just from the environmental point of view, but also from a financial perspective. “Green financing will enable low-interest-cost financing of electric vehicles."

The aim of the workshop was to identify actionable strategies and bring together financing institutions and transport organizations to collectively work towards furthering innovative financing policies for the decarbonization of transport.

The government is currently working towards the decarbonization of transport, with a major focus on the adoption of sustainable mobility.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.