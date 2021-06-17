As India battles, a second wave of the coronavirus pandemic and black fungus infections, the latest case of green fungus in Madhya Pradesh has triggered a new health challenge in the country.

Recently, a 34-year-old Covid-19 survivor was diagnosed with a green fungus infection in Indore, Madhya Pradesh.

The man was then airlifted from Indore to Mumbai's Hinduja hospital for treatment.

Dr Ravi Dosi, head of the Department of Chest Diseases, Sri Aurobindo Institute of Medical Sciences (SAIMS) said that the man, who had recovered from Covid, underwent a test on suspicion that he had contracted the dreaded black fungus infection (mucormycosis). But he was instead found to have green fungus (Aspergillosis) infection in his sinuses, lungs, and blood.

Apoorva Tiwari, Indore district manager told ANI news agency, "He had 90% lung infection. During diagnosis, the green fungus was detected in his lungs which is different from Mucormycosis or Black Fungus. This possibly is the first green fungus case in the country".

What is green fungus or Aspergillosis?

According to the US's Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), green fungus is a disease caused by Aspergillus, a type of fungus that lives indoors and outdoors. Most people breathe in Aspergillus spores every day without getting sick. However, people with weakened immune systems or lung diseases are at a higher risk of developing health problems due to Aspergillus.

Symptoms of green fungus:

The different types of aspergillosis can cause different symptoms.

The symptoms are similar to asthma including, wheezing, shortness of breath, cough, fever (in rare cases), stuffiness, runny nose, headache, reduced ability to smell, chest pain, shortness of breath, and other symptoms that can develop if the infection spreads from the lungs to other parts of the body.

Is aspergillosis contagious?

No. Aspergillosis can’t spread between people or between people and animals from the lungs.

How can we prevent getting green fungus infection?

Doctors say rare fungal infections can be prevented by maintaining good hygiene and oral and physical cleanliness. People should keep washing their face and hands with soap and water, especially if they have been exposed to soil or dust.

