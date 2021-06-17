Green fungus: Everything we know so far about this Aspergillosis infection

Dr Ravi Dosi, head of the Department of Chest Diseases, Sri Aurobindo Institute of Medical Sciences (SAIMS) said that the man, who had recovered from Covid, underwent a test on suspicion that he had contracted the dreaded black fungus infection (mucormycosis). But he was instead found to have green fungus (Aspergillosis) infection in his sinuses, lungs, and blood.

