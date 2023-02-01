Home / News / India /  Green growth efforts to help reduce carbon intensity; create green job opportunities: FM Nirmala Sitharaman.
Green growth efforts to help reduce carbon intensity; create green job opportunities: FM Nirmala Sitharaman.

1 min read . Updated: 01 Feb 2023, 11:28 AM IST Livemint
The solar park will generate 1,800 MW of renewable power, divided among three 300 MW projects and one 900 MW project. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)Premium
  • Green growth efforts to help reduce carbon intensity; create green job opportunities, said FM Sitharaman while presenting the Union Budget

Nirmala Sitharaman unveiled the Union budget for fiscal 2023/24 that aims to boost growth amid concerns about the impact of the global slowdown on the Indian economy.

She said four transformative opportunities can be used in Amrit Kaal for enhancing economic empowerment. “Green credit programme will be notified to incentivise environmentally sustainable and responsible actions by companies,"   announced Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

Union Budget 2023: Live

The finance minister said digital public infrastructure for agriculture will be built as open source, open standard and interoperable public good.

Infrastructure growth has been offering multiplier effects in the economy. Under the National Infrastructure Pipeline (NIP), over 89,151 projects worth 141.4 lakh crore are under various stages of implementation.

The government has also launched the National Monetisation Pipeline with an investment potential of 9 lakh crore.

