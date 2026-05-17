Green Hydrogen, infra projects in Gujarat: 10 big outcomes of India-Netherlands ties

With Prime Minister Narendra Modi on a five-nation tour in Europe, India is aiming to sharpen its long-term ties in several sectors of economic significance.
He is currently on an official visit to the Netherlands at the invitation of his counterpart Rob Jetten. The two leaders decided to elevate the relations between India and the Netherlands to a ‘strategic partnership,’ arriving at 17 wide-ranging lists of outcomes.
In a post on social media platform X, PM Modi wrote, “These are substantive and important outcomes that will add unparalleled momentum to the friendship between India and the Netherlands. These outcomes cover many sectors and will enhance growth and prosperity for our nations.”
These include the roadmap for Strategic Partnership (2026-2030), restitution of Chola copper plates, MoU on mobility and migration, and MoU between TATA Electronics and ASML to support semiconductor Fab in Dholera, Gujarat.
Both leaders welcomed the agreements concluded in December 2025 across different priority sectors, such as on defence, tech, cyberspace, pharmaceuticals and medical devices; as well as culture.
Here are 10 big outcomes agreed upon by India and the Netherlands:
Prime ministers Modi and Jetten also welcomed the ‘mutually beneficial’ India-EU Free Trade Agreement signed in January this year, as it aims to strengthen political and economic ties between the world's second and fourth largest economies, at a time of rising geopolitical tensions and global economic challenges.
Both leaders expressed deep concern over the situation in West Asia, noting its serious implications including immense human suffering and disruptions to global energy supplies and trade networks. The leaders welcomed the ceasefire announced on 08 April 2026. They underscored the importance of de-escalation, dialogue and diplomacy and expressed hope for lasting peace in West Asia.
They also called for freedom of navigation and global flow of commerce through the Strait of Hormuz, while opposing any restrictive measures.
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