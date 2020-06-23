Green shoots of revival have emerged with the gradual opening up of the economy, the finance ministry said on Tuesday, with fuel and electricity consumption, mobility and retail financial transactions seeing an uptick.

“Guided by the urgent need to save lives, India resorted to a strict 21-day nationwide lockdown on 24 March to contain the spread of covid-19 in its early stages in the country. The lockdown period gave a respite to ramp up the health and testing infrastructure in the country. Due to timely tracing, treatment and reporting, the number of people recovering from the virus is continuously rising and the active cases, as on date, are 41% of the total cases in the country," the ministry said.

While the strict lockdown and social distancing measures adversely affected the economy, India entered the ‘Unlock 1.0’ phase from 1 June to save lives and livelihoods, it said.

Towards this, in the past three months, the government and the Reserve Bank of India have taken “prompt policy measures" to give a boost to the economy, with “minimal damage", the ministry said.

Besides, the forecast of a normal monsoon and the recent reforms announced for the agriculture sector should support the rebooting of the economy, the ministry added.

Wheat procurement from farmers by government agencies touched a record 38.2 million metric tonnes (mt) on 16 June, surpassing the earlier record of 38.14 million mt achieved in 2012-13. About ₹73,500 crore has been paid to farmers as minimum support price for wheat, and fertilizer sales have surged by almost double on a year-on-year basis to 4 million tonnes in May.

The country’s manufacturing and services PMI showed a lower contraction in May at 30.8 and 12.6, respectively, which were 27.4 and 5.4, respectively, in April.

Electricity consumption saw lower contraction in growth rates from (-) 24% in April to (-) 15.2% in May to (-) 12.5% in till 21 June. “In June, electricity consumption has continuously improved from (-)19.8% in the first week to (-)11.2% in the second week to (-)6.2% in the third week," the ministry said.

Power demand had sharply dipped during the lockdown, with most of the factories shut.

Similarly, movement of goods picked up noticeably in May and June in line with the phase-wise easing of the lockdown. Official data showed that electronic permits raised by businesses for transportation of goods, or e-way bills, and toll payments made by trucks carrying such items across states have surged.

Total assessable value of e-way bills picked up by a massive 130% in May at ₹8.98 trillion, compared to April. Value of e-way bills generated in the first 19 days of June stood at ₹7.7 trillion. In the first three weeks of June, daily electronic toll collection rose to ₹49.8 crore, from ₹8.25 crore in April and ₹36.84 crore in May.

The consumption of petroleum products, a key indicator reflecting consumption and manufacturing activity, is expected to be higher, even after one month of Unlock 1.0, the ministry said.

Experts said that early economic indicators raise possibilities that extremely pessimistic GDP growth forecasts for 2020-21 for India may be belied.

“Early trends indicate that there is a good chance that the GDP growth may turn out to be positive although at a low level in FY21 if the pick-up is strong particularly in the third and fourth quarters of the fiscal year," said D.K. Srivastava, chief policy adviser, EY India.

