Green shoots have emerged in May and June, says FinMin

“Guided by the urgent need to save lives, India resorted to a strict 21-day nationwide lockdown on 24 March to contain the spread of covid-19 in its early stages in the country. The lockdown period gave a respite to ramp up the health and testing infrastructure in the country. Due to timely tracing, treatment and reporting, the number of people recovering from the virus is continuously rising and the active cases, as on date, are 41% of the total cases in the country," the ministry said.