Green shoots in Bharat lead country’s economic revival

Angshu Mallick, deputy chief executive of Adani Wilmar Ltd, the maker of Fortune edible oils, said that demand for fast-moving consumer goods will see a quicker revival in rural markets than in urban India. “Rural migration and the government stimulus are the two key reasons for this. The series of measures announced by the government will help in sustaining demand, while the large-scale migration we have seen from cities to villages during the lockdown will add to the existing demand," said Mallick.