Hiring greenshoots: BFSI, retail, IT lead the way

Mumbai: India Inc. is witnessing the first signs of a revival in hiring from companies in manufacturing, retail, insurance, banking and select areas in IT. Since companies are approaching peak utilization levels and require more hands on the deck after a few quarters of layoffs, there is a surge in demand for junior and mid-management positions, industry executives said.

Recruitment firms said the mandates are at least 30% more than the year ago.

“Increased consumption and easy availability of credit cards, awareness of health and term insurance (demand as well) and mutual fund or banking products have led to increase in hiring in the BFSI (banking, financial services and insurance) segment. This trend is likely to continue, and increase over the next two quarters with festivities around the corner," said staffing firm TeamLease Digital’s chief executive officer Sunil Chemmankotil.

Companies are reevaluating the utilization of resources while a few are preparing for the upcoming festive season by hiring for the retail and auto sectors, he added. “We have seen 30% increase in demand across FMCG (fast-moving consumer goods), manufacturing, auto, BFSI, e-commerce, consumer durables and logistics."

The IT sector, which saw severe workforce reductions due to surging wage costs, is actively considering lateral hires, hinting at a shift in its hiring strategy.“Amid rising net utilization rates across IT services, servicing fresh order books require incremental capacity," said Kamal Karanth, co-founder, Xpheno which specializes in tech talents. “With unprecedented negative headcount growth in the quarter ended June, the sector cannot stay away from adding headcounts any longer if they have to service these new clients they have signed."

Recruitments in the IT sector will be in lateral positions since firms are yet to onboard campus recruits of the 2022 batch, who were offered jobs.

While wage costs as a share of revenue for Wipro, Tata Consultancy Services and HCL Technologies were at five-year highs in the June quarter, demand for manpower is coming from global capability centres for mid-managers having skills in artificial intelligence and machine learning.

According to Shiv Agrawal, managing director of recruitment firm ABC Consultants, investments coming from the private sector are allowing companies to start recruiting mid and senior talent, albeit in small numbers. “Green shoots are coming in from an uptick in industrial demand and rise in capital investments."

In Q1, private companies announced ₹5 trillion worth of fresh capital investment plans, up 10% from a year earlier, according to data compiled by the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy’s project-tracking database.

However, some recruiters said while Indian companies are optimistic, their intent to hire needs to translate into actual numbers.

“There is optimism from construction, engineering and pharmaceuticals firms but the mandates have to result in offers. Only then can we confirm on seeing green shoots," Aditya Narayan Mishra, chief executive, CIEL HR Services, said.

Mishra said while the festive season starting September will be a definite indicator, inflation remains a key challenge for most companies.