Hiring greenshoots: BFSI, retail, IT lead the way
Summary
- India Inc. is witnessing the first signs of a revival in hiring from companies in manufacturing, retail, insurance, banking and select areas in IT
Mumbai: India Inc. is witnessing the first signs of a revival in hiring from companies in manufacturing, retail, insurance, banking and select areas in IT. Since companies are approaching peak utilization levels and require more hands on the deck after a few quarters of layoffs, there is a surge in demand for junior and mid-management positions, industry executives said.
