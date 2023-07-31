Hiring greenshoots: BFSI, retail, IT lead the way

The IT sector, which saw severe workforce reductions due to surging wage costs, is actively considering lateral hires, hinting at a shift in its hiring strategy.“Amid rising net utilization rates across IT services, servicing fresh order books require incremental capacity," said Kamal Karanth, co-founder, Xpheno which specializes in tech talents. “With unprecedented negative headcount growth in the quarter ended June, the sector cannot stay away from adding headcounts any longer if they have to service these new clients they have signed."