NEW DELHI : Green shoots have sprouted in the Indian economy over the past few weeks, since the country began easing restrictions after a lengthy coronavirus lockdown, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said.

Addressing 21 chief ministers and lieutenant governors of Union territories on day one of a two-day meeting on Tuesday, Modi said the experience of the first two weeks of Unlock 1.0 will help the Union and state governments craft strategies for the future.

“With the steps taken in the last few weeks, green shoots are now visible in the economy. Power consumption, which was earlier reducing, is increasing. Fertilizer sale in May this year has doubled since May last year. This time, kharif sowing is 12-13% more compared to last time," Modi said in his address, which was telecast online.

Heads of the Union territories, the northeastern states, hill states such as Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh and opposition-ruled states including Punjab, Jharkhand, Kerala and Chhattisgarh attended Tuesday’s meeting.

The meeting comes against the backdrop of the centre drawing flak from some quarters for its handling of the lockdown, with critics holding that while the restriction was necessary, it was unplanned and led to mass exodus from cities, and that the government’s ₹20 trillion stimulus package overlooked the plight of hapless migrant workers.

With the economic situation expected to worsen, the new lockdown playbook involves phased reopening, with the onus largely shifting to the states.

Concerns are rising as India’s factory output contracted by a record 55.5% in April as industries remained closed in the first month of the nationwide lockdown.

S&P Global Ratings expects the economy to contract 5% in FY21, while the World Bank projected it to shrink by 3.2%.

The Indian economy is attempting a gradual return to normal after the lockdown. India’s power and overall energy demand, which had nosedived, is also slowly returning to its pre-lockdown levels. Consumption of energy—especially electricity and refinery products—is typically linked to overall demand in an economy.

“It is a fact that India is one of the countries in the world with the lowest mortality. States are showing confidence that India can handle the fallout, take care of the economy. Unlock 1.0 has taught us that if we follow all regulations, then corona can cause us least damage," Modi said.

The meeting was held amid heightened tensions long the Line of Actual Control, or LAC, between India and China, with an Indian army officer and two soldiers killed in Ladakh’s Galwan area.

“The more we try to manage the spread of coronavirus, our economic activity will increase, our markets will open… After facing three consecutive months of less exports, in June, exports have bounced back and is more than the pre-covid period of last year . These indications are encouraging us to go ahead," Modi said, citing figures on increase in digital payments, toll collections and two-wheeler production touching around 70% of the pre-lockdown levels.

Mint reported on 5 June that traffic congestion, power generation, port activity, vehicle registration and other high-frequency data point to the economy perking up as India reopens, recovering from a devastating slump as factories went idle and people were ordered to stay at home amid the pandemic.

Demand for petroleum products doubled in May from the previous month, the country’s largest refiner Indian Oil Corp. Ltd said, as India’s economic engines whirred back to life with the easing of lockdown restrictions.

Capacity utilization, which had contracted to 39% at the beginning of the lockdown, has since rebounded to 83%.

The 21 states and Union territories, whose leaders Modi met on Tuesday, account for more than 19,000 novel coronavirus cases and more than 130 deaths.

State governments believe that while the situation is under some control, more testing should be conducted.

This is the sixth round of meeting of the prime minister with chief ministers, beginning with the first one on 20 March.

“It was observed that out of the total cases, two-thirds are in five states with an overwhelming proportion of cases in big cities," the government said in a statement.

India is unlocking its economy in phases from 8 June, allowing more economic activity in order to spur consumer spending.

States feel that there is need for a staggered withdrawal from the lockdown and maintaining a fine balance between opening up of economic activities and doing more tests.

However, concerns about the pandemic remain.

“In India, the number of daily covid-19 cases has continued on an uptrend," said a 14 June Morgan Stanley research report.

“Meanwhile, at this point, we think the Philippines, India, and Indonesia likely lag more in terms of the results on covid-19 management: As we pointed out earlier, daily covid-19 case numbers have not come off in a sustainable manner," the report added.

Gyan Varma contributed to this story

