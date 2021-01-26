Green Tax: 4 things to know if you own a personal vehicle

Personal vehicles to be charged with green tax at the time of renewal of registration certification after 15 years Higher green tax (50% of road tax) for vehicles being registered in highly polluted cities Differential tax will also be charged depending on fuel (petrol/ diesel) and the type of vehicle. Vehicles like strong hybrids, electric vehicles and those running on alternate fuels like CNG, ethanol and LPG will be exempted

Apart from these things, the ministry also noted, under this, transport vehicles older than eight years could be charged with green tax at the time of renewal of fitness certificate at the rate of 10 to 25% of road tax.