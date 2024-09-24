News
India's smaller towns to get a big lift: 29 new airports
Summary
- India’s ambitious push to build 29 greenfield airports in smaller towns signals efforts to improve regional connectivity. Success, however, hinges on demand-based planning.
NEW DELHI : India is advancing its efforts to transform smaller towns into aviation hubs, with plans to establish 29 greenfield airports across underserved regions over the next two decades—a first of its kind on this scale.
