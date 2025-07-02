Greenfield Bandikui Spur to reduce travel time between Delhi and Jaipur to just 3 hours; Nitin Gadkari shares pics

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari announced the completion of the newly constructed 4-lane Greenfield Bandikui Spur on Wednesday and shared a series of pictures.

This 66.916 km long, 4-lane spur is said to reduce the travel time between Delhi and Jaipur to 3 hours, down from 3 hours 45 minutes.

In a post on Twitter, the Union Minister said, “We have successfully completed the 66.916 km long, 4-lane Greenfield Bandikui Spur, constructed at a capital cost of ₹2,016 crore.”

Gadkari said the Greenfield Bandikui Spur addresses the lack of a direct route between the Delhi–Vadodara Expressway and Jaipur that previously compelled commuters to take longer, fuel-intensive journeys.

“This strategically significant project provides direct, access-controlled connectivity between the Delhi–Vadodara Expressway and Jaipur—addressing the lack of a direct route that previously compelled commuters to take longer, fuel-intensive journeys,” he wrote.

“The new spur is expected to reduce travel time between Delhi and Jaipur from 3 hours 45 minutes to just 3 hours, significantly improving mobility and easing congestion on NH-48 and NH-21,” he added.

Gadkari said this enhanced connectivity will not only facilitate tourism, boosting access to Jaipur’s renowned attractions such as Amer Fort and Jantar Mantar, but will also promote regional economic development.

The Union Minister also said this spur will lower logistics costs, reduce vehicular wear and tear, and create new markets for local farmers, particularly fruit and vegetable producers, by opening seamless access to Delhi’s vast consumer base.

₹ 3,653 crore 4-lane Badvel-Nellore highway approved Earlier in May, the Union Cabinet approved the development of a 4-lane highway between Badvel and Nellore in Andhra Pradesh at a total cost of ₹3,653.10 crore.

The 108.13 km project will connect Badvel-Gopavaram Village (NH-67) to Guruvindapudi (NH-16) and enhance infrastructure and industrial linkages in the state, according to a release statement.

According to the official statement, the greenfield corridor will improve access to key industrial nodes in Andhra Pradesh and reduce the travel distance to Krishnapatnam Port by 33.9 km, from 142 km to 108.13 km.

