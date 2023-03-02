Greenko eyes $700 mn from GIC, ADIA, Orix, founders
New Delhi: Greenko Energy Holdings is raising $700 million in primary equity from its existing shareholders in one of the largest funding rounds by a homegrown clean energy firm, a person aware of the development said
New Delhi: Greenko Energy Holdings is raising $700 million in primary equity from its existing shareholders in one of the largest funding rounds by a homegrown clean energy firm, a person aware of the development said.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×