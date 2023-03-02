Greenko eyes $700 mn from GIC, ADIA, Orix, founders

Greenko is also active in the green hydrogen space and plans to supply the emission-free fuel to Germany’s gas trader Uniper. It has placed the lowest bid of ₹5 per kWh on a single cycle per day basis, with effective storage charges to be far lower than ₹2.5 per kWh, for the world’s first and largest technology agnostic energy storage tender floated by India’s largest power producer NTPC Ltd. Greenko was the lowest bidder for 3000 Mega Watt Hours (MWh) tender called by state-run firm’s unit NTPC Renewable Energy Ltd, with Italy’s Enel Group Indian arm Enel Green Power (EGP), JSW Neo Energy Ltd, Hinduja Renewables Energy Private Ltd, HES Infra Pvt Ltd, and India Grid Trust (IndiGrid) were also in the fray. The tender was for the supply of 500 megawatts for six hours for a 25-year period wherein various storage technologies such as PSP, lithium-ion battery, Sodium Sulfur (NaS) battery and compressed air storage competed.