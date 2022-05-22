Greenko to supply green power to ArcelorMittal, Ayana Renewable and these 3 states2 min read . 01:22 PM IST
The Greenko plant in Kurnool will be the world's largest renewable energy storage project, with a construction cost of $3 billion.
Greenko Group's 5,230 MW renewable energy project in Kurnool will provide green power to ArcelorMittal, Ayana Renewable Power and three states, according to a top corporate official. The plant will be the world's largest renewable energy storage project, with a construction cost of $3 billion. The world's largest steel producer, ArcelorMittal, has put almost $600 million into the project's 1,000 MW capacity. Of the 5,230 MW total, solar contributes for 3,000 MW, wind for 550 MW, and pump storage for 1,680 MW. The project will have a daily storage capacity of 10,800 MW.
"Renewable energy will be supplied to ArcelorMittal, Ayana (Renewable Power) and discoms in Rajasthan, West Bengal, and Bihar," the company's Joint Managing Director Mahesh Kolli told PTI.
According to Kolli, the power will be supplied from 1,680 MW of storage capacity, with 250 MW going to ArcelorMittal's plant in Hazira, Gujarat, run by JV venture AMNS India, 550 MW going to Ayana Renewable Power, and the remainder going to the states.
"Most of the PPAs (power purchase agreements) have been signed for supply of green power" Greenko Group CEO and MD Anil Chalamalasetty said in reply to the question on agreements for buying power.
Kolli, on the other hand, did not provide any additional information on tariff information.
He stated that the project would be operational by 2023 and that it will help avoid 15 million tonnes (MT) of carbon dioxide emissions, which is equivalent to the emissions produced by three million cars.
"With this project, we have pioneered the concept of storage... This was possible due to policy support at the national level and of the state government," the CEO had said.
Greenko Group, based in Hyderabad, is one of the largest renewable energy (RE) firms, with 7.5 gigawatts of installed capacity across solar, wind, and hydro generation assets spread across 15 states.
