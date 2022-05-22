Greenko Group's 5,230 MW renewable energy project in Kurnool will provide green power to ArcelorMittal, Ayana Renewable Power and three states, according to a top corporate official. The plant will be the world's largest renewable energy storage project, with a construction cost of $3 billion. The world's largest steel producer, ArcelorMittal, has put almost $600 million into the project's 1,000 MW capacity. Of the 5,230 MW total, solar contributes for 3,000 MW, wind for 550 MW, and pump storage for 1,680 MW. The project will have a daily storage capacity of 10,800 MW.

