GreenLine Logistics deploys 35 LNG trucks at Dalmia Cement
Under its green logistics strategy for the decarbonization of its transportation fleet, Dalmia Cement plans to transition 300 trucks to LNG by end of FY24
New Delhi: Dalmia Cement (Bharat) said it has tied up with GreenLine Logistics to deploy 35 LNG trucks to building a ‘green’ supply chain.
