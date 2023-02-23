GreenLine Logistics deploys 35 LNG trucks at Dalmia Cement

GreenLine Logistics deploys 35 LNG trucks at Dalmia Cement1 min read . 06:17 PM IST
Under its green logistics strategy for the decarbonization of its transportation fleet, Dalmia Cement plans to transition 300 trucks to LNG by end of FY24
New Delhi: Dalmia Cement (Bharat) said it has tied up with GreenLine Logistics to deploy 35 LNG trucks to building a ‘green’ supply chain.
“These trucks will be deployed at DCBL’s plants in Maharashtra & Tamil Nadu, in a phased manner. Under its green logistics strategy for the decarbonization of its transportation fleet, DCBL plans to transition 300 trucks to LNG by end of FY24," the company said in a statement.
DBL said, “Our overall CO2 emissions have come down from 670 kg per tonne to 467 kg per tonne – one of the lowest globally and we are focusing on realising our goal to be carbon negative by 2040. As part of this journey, we plan to transition 10% of our current truck fleet to LNG by March 2024."
GreenLine’s LNG trucks reduce CO2 emissions by 28%, translating to emission reduction of 24 ton CO2 per truck per annum, compared to conventional diesel trucks. “Over the initial fleet of 35 LNG trucks, this adds up to a significant reduction of 840-ton CO2 per year. In addition, these LNG trucks significantly reduce other dangerous emissions - SOx emissions by upto 100%, NOx emissions by upto 59% and Particulate Matter by upto 91%," it said.
“We are proud to be the chosen partner of Dalmia Cement in their journey to decarbonise their heavy trucking and will be investing ₹250 cr to enable transition of 10% of their fleet to LNG by March 2024. Given the higher order of magnitude of a range of toxic emissions from heavy trucking, it is crucial for corporates to focus on reducing emissions from this aspect of their business operations,“ said Anand Mimani, CEO, GreenLine.
