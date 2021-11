Grenade blast near Army's gate in Pathankot, all check-posts put on high alert

A grenade blast took place near Triveni Gate of an Army camp in Pathankot.

ANI

Grenade blast near Army's gate in Pathankot: The police force has been rushed to the spot where they are checking the CCTV footage. All police check-posts of Pathankot have been put on alert