Home >News >India >Grief, fear, anger in covid country

Grief, fear, anger in covid country

Premium
In a survey that the Indian Journal of Psychiatry conducted last year, nearly 48% respondents showed anxiety or depression and 74% showed moderate stress.
10 min read . 08:52 PM IST Smruti Koppikar

The unprecedented toll on mental health has become a parallel pandemic that deserves urgent attention.

Ahmed had voluntarily moved to Bengaluru to work as a partner for a popular food delivery app two years ago. He returned to his family’s one-room tenement in Mumbai earlier this month after his sister and brother-in-law were detected with covid-19. “I used to be out working all day, maybe I too will get sick. If I cough, I’m scared. I can’t sleep or eat," he told Mint.

He hears his colleagues taking ill every day, some of them seriously so. Much-in-demand e-commerce companies saw a number of their delivery personnel call in sick last week or two, forcing a round of fresh recruitments.

