Grief, fear, anger in covid country

Grief, fear, anger in covid country10 min read . 08:52 PM IST
The unprecedented toll on mental health has become a parallel pandemic that deserves urgent attention.
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The unprecedented toll on mental health has become a parallel pandemic that deserves urgent attention.
Ahmed had voluntarily moved to Bengaluru to work as a partner for a popular food delivery app two years ago. He returned to his family’s one-room tenement in Mumbai earlier this month after his sister and brother-in-law were detected with covid-19. “I used to be out working all day, maybe I too will get sick. If I cough, I’m scared. I can’t sleep or eat," he told Mint.
He hears his colleagues taking ill every day, some of them seriously so. Much-in-demand e-commerce companies saw a number of their delivery personnel call in sick last week or two, forcing a round of fresh recruitments.
Click here to read the Mint ePaper Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.