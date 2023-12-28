Grim outlook for real-money gaming
The online gaming market in India is expected to slow down to a 15% compound annual growth rate (CAGR) till FY28, compared to the 28% CAGR over FY20-23. The real money gaming sub-segment's revenue share may fall to 75.4% by FY28 due to legal amendments.
New Delhi: After a disruptive 2023, many real money gaming operators are paring down estimates for 2024 as they prepare for a bleak future. Home to around 400 startups, the sector faces challenges in planning for near term growth due to the double disruptions caused by a new tax regime.