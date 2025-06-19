‘Grit and determination’: PM Modi hails chess grandmaster Divya Deshmukh for beating World No. 1 at Blitz Championships

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday congratulated Indian chess grandmaster Divya Deshmukh as she defeated World No. 1 Hou Yifan in the second leg of the Blitz semifinal. She achieved the feat at the World Team Blitz Championships that are being held in London.

Here is what PM Modi said Prime Minister Modi said that Divya Deshmukh's success “inspires” the upcoming chess players.

“Congratulations to Divya Deshmukh on defeating the World No. 1, Hou Yifan in the 2nd leg of Blitz semifinal at the World Team Blitz Championships, London. Her success highlights her grit and determination. It also inspires many upcoming chess players. Best wishes for her future endeavours,” PM Modi said in a message on X.

Divya thanked PM Modi in the comments.

“Thank you, Respected Sir. It is a great honour and encouragement for me to be recognised by the Prime Minister,” she replied.

Divya Deshmukh beats World No. 1 Nagpur girl Divya Deshmukh scripted history as India witnessed another monumental moment in chess. The 19-year-old won against World No. 1 Hou Yifan at the Blitz semifinals of the FIDE World Rapid and Blitz Team Championship 2025 in London.

Her stunning 74-move win was crucial in helping India finish third in the Blitz segment of the tournament and second in the Rapid format.

Divya took to social media after her historic win.

“Finally, what seemed like an eternity is over—World Rapid and Blitz Team Championships! The team finished second in rapid and third in blitz. Had an amazing experience with the team,” she said.

Meanwhile, India has been performing really well in chess of late, especially on the international front.

D Gukesh, the reigning World Champion and recipient of the Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award, secured a third position in the Norway Chess tournament, which concluded early in June. One of his standout moments during the competition was a win over world number one Magnus Carlsen, which was his first classical game win over him. Grandmaster Arjun Erigaisi also finished fifth.