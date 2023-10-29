Grocery delivery man allegedly rapes 19-year-old woman at high-rise society in Greater Noida
On reaching the destination, the delivery man realised that the woman was alone at home. He then barged into the apartment, raped her and then fled the scene
A horrific incident was reported from Uttar Pradesh’s Greater Noida, where a 19-year-old woman inside a high-rise society was allegedly raped by a 23-year-old employee of an online grocery company, said media reports.
