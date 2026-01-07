Grok AI controversy: Govt seeks details from X on specific action taken to curb obscene content

The government has sought more information from Elon Musk-led X regarding the obscene content linked to its Grok AI, including the actions taken and the steps in place to prevent such incidents from occurring again, PTI reported on Wednesday.

It also said that although the earlier response submitted by the social media platform was detailed, it was not adequate.

The move came after the X, previously known as Twitter, made its submissions to the IT ministry on the Centre's directive to crack down on the misuse of the artificial intelligence chatbot Grok, which has reportedly been used by users for generating and sharing “sexualised and obscene” images of women.

Such instances prompted authorities to seek clarifications on the platform's moderation practices and safeguards to prevent the circulation of obscene content on social media.

Deadline to submit fresh details X was reportedly given extra time until 5 PM on Wednesday, 7 January, to submit an action taken report to the ministry detailing the steps it has taken so far, after it received a stern warning over indecent and sexually-explicit content being created through the misuse of AI-based services like 'Grok' and other tools.

X has reportedly provided a detailed reply, stating that it follows Indian laws and guidelines, along with describing India as a major market for the platform.

It also said that it has outlined the strict policies for removing content in its report, especially when it comes to misleading information and those related to non-consensual sexualised images.

According to the authorities, the reply, while being detailed, does not include crucial information, such as specific steps taken in the Grok AI obscene content issue, PTI reported.

X warns users of strict action against illegal content On Sunday, X's 'Safety' handle said it takes action against illegal content on its platform, including Child Sexual Abuse Material (CSAM), by removing it and permanently suspending the accounts. The platform is currently working with local governments and law enforcement to curb such incidents.

“Anyone using or prompting Grok to make illegal content will suffer the same consequences as if they upload illegal content,” X had said, reiterating the stance taken by Musk on illegal content.

Meanwhile, India's IT ministry pulled up X on 2 January and directed it to immediately remove all vulgar, obscene and unlawful content, especially generated by Grok AI or face action under the law.