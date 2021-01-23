Gross enrolment ratio of girls in schools improved from 2014-15 to 2018-19: Govt

Some districts which had very low SRB in 2014-15 have shown huge improvement after implementation of the scheme such as Mau (Uttar Pradesh) from 694 (2014-15) to 951 (2019-20), Karnal (Haryana) from 758 (2014-15) to 898 (2019-20), Mahendergarh (Haryana) from 791 (2014-15) to 919 (2019-20), Rewari (Haryana) from 803 (2014-15) to 924 (2019-20), and Patiala (Punjab) from 847 (2014-15) to 933 (2019-20), the ministry said.

