GST collection in August at 86,449 crore: Govt

New Delhi: Gross GST collection in August 2020 was at ₹86,449 crore, down from ₹87,422 crore collected in July 2020. In August 2019, ₹98,202 crore was mopped up from Goods and Services Tax (GST).

The gross GST revenue collected in the month of August, 2020 is ₹ 86,449 crore of which CGST is ₹ 15,906 crore, SGST is ₹ 21,064 crore, IGST is ₹ 42,264 crore (including ₹ 19,179 crore collected on import of goods) and cess is ₹7,215 crore (including ₹ 673 crore collected on import of goods), said government on Tuesday.

The government has settled ₹ 18,216 crore to CGST and ₹ 14,650 crore to SGST from IGST as regular settlement. The total revenue earned by Central government and the state governments after regular settlement in the month of August, 2020 is ₹ 34,122 crore for CGST and ₹ 35,714 crore for the SGST.

Owing to coronavirus pandemic, the revenues for August are 88 per cent of the GST collected in the same month last year.

View Full Image (Photo: PIB)

"The revenues for the month are 88% of the GST revenues in the same month last year. During the month, the revenues from import of goods were 77% and the revenues from domestic transaction (including import of services) were 92% of the revenues from these sources during the same month last year. It may also be noted that the taxpayers with turnover less than ₹5 crore continue to enjoy relaxation in filing of returns till September," said Ministry of Finance in an official statement.

The Centre and non BJP-ruled states have been at loggerheads over the financing of the ₹2.35 lakh crore GST shortfall in the current fiscal. Of this, as per Centre's calculation, about ₹97,000 crore is on account of GST implementation and rest ₹1.38 lakh crore is the impact of COVID-19 on states' revenues.

The Centre last week gave two options to states to borrow either from a special window facilitated by the Reserve Bank of India or from the market and has also proposed extending the compensation cess levied on luxury, demerit and sin goods beyond 2022.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging him to consider more legally viable and sustainable options for providing GST dues to states to help them tide over the COVID-19 financial crisis.

The two options of borrowing presented by the Ministry of Finance, which primarily require the states to borrow and then meet repayment liabilities will put an extremely "onerous burden" on states, he said.

According to an official statement, the chief minister said the GST Council should consider authorising the Centre to borrow on its behalf and extend the period of collection of cess beyond 2022.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated