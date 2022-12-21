Gross NPAs of banks fall to 6-year low of 5.9% in fiscal FY22: FM Nirmala Sitharaman1 min read . 03:29 PM IST
- Recently, an ICRA report also revealed that headline NPAs of both public sector and private sector bankers are now at multi-year lows.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday said banks' gross non-performing assets (GNPA) have dropped to a 6-year low at 5.9% by end of March 31, 2022, fiscal. The FM said this in Rajya Sabha. Recently, an ICRA report also revealed that headline NPAs of both public sector and private sector bankers are now at multi-year lows.
Further, in the upper house of the Parliament, the FM also shed some light on private investment capital expenditure. She said, the CAPEX is happening in the country due to favourable policies such as Production Linked Incentive Schemes (PLI).
The Centre has introduced PLI schemes with an outlay of ₹2 lakh crore for around 14 sectors, including automobiles and auto components, white goods, pharma, textiles, food products, high-efficiency solar PV modules, advance chemistry cells, and specialty steel.
Also, Sitharaman highlighted inflationary pressure. She revealed that the government is keeping an eye on inflation that is purely extraneous nowadays because of fuel and fertiliser prices, reported by PTI.
On Monday, in its banking sector outlook report, ICRA stated that most banks are better prepared to deal with any incremental stress arising out of the restructured book.
ICRA's note added, going forward, gross NPAs and net NPAs to continue on a downward trend. While slippages are likely to be granular unlike bulky corporate slippages in past. However, ICRA also stated that the impact of rising interest rates and inflation or economic shocks are some of the key factors to look out for.
That being said, ICRA expects banking sector's gross NPA to come down to decadal best at 4% by FY24, while net NPA is seen under 1%.
