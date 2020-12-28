Gross NPAs of banks may rise to 10.1-10.6% by March 2021: Icra

The agency said the credit provisions are estimated to decline to 1.8-2.4% of advances during 2021-22 from an estimate of 2.2-3.1% in the ongoing fiscal and 3.1% in 2019-20, which will lead to an improvement in return on equity (RoE) for banks. It expects public sector banks to break-even after six consecutive years (FY 2016- FY 2021) of losses and generates RoE of 0.0-5.4% for FY2022 ( -2.3%/ 3.7% for FY2021 and -6.5% for FY2020).