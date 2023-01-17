Before Joshimath crisis, govt ignored two similar tragedies in adjoining areas

In October 2021, cracks developed in around 14-15 houses at Joshimath's Chhawani Bazaar and Gandhinagar area. Kamal Rataouri, spokesperson of Joshimath Bachao Sangarsh Samiti (JBSS) told Mint, "The initial land subsidence happened at Chhawani Bazaar and Gandhinagar area around October and November 2021. We staged a protest in the town on 16 December, but I am deeply saddened that the government wasted 14 months to take this issue seriously. Had something been done at that time, we would have saved Joshimath today". Further, Rataouri advised the administration to deploy psychiatrists in the town as the people are reeling from depression and trauma due to massive financial losses.