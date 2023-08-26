Groundwater dominates India's minor Irrigation landscape with 94.8% share: Report2 min read 26 Aug 2023, 05:47 PM IST
Leading the pack is Uttar Pradesh, boasting the highest number of MI schemes, closely followed by Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, and Tamil Nadu
NEW DELHI: A staggering 94.8% of India's minor irrigation (MI) schemes, out of a total of 23.14 million, rely on groundwater (GW), while the remaining 5.2% are surface water (SW) schemes, according to the latest census data released by the Ministry of Jal Shakti, Department of Water Resources, River Development, and Ganga Rejuvenation.