Group denied entry thrashes Garba event organisers, attacks with ‘iron pipes’ in Ahmedabad’s Bopal

A group of men allegedly stormed a Garba event in Ahmedabad's Bopal area late Friday night after being denied entry for not having passes. The men reportedly launched a physical attack on the organisers, participants, and security guards at the event, which was being held at Basera Party Plot.

According to a report by Bhaskar English, the mob scaled the walls of the venue to gain access, and when security officials tried to stop them, they turned aggressive.

Hitesh Singh Parmar, a resident of Viramgam, along with his family, tried to confront the mob. The attackers hurled abuses at Singh and then barged into the event. They reportedly tore up decorations, attacked participants, and engaged in altercations with bouncers and entry staff.

The attackers also used iron pipes to assault participants, leaving one severely injured and bleeding, Bhaskar English reported.

FIR filed Following the confrontation, Singh filed a complaint at Sarkhej Police Station against Pratham Bharwad, Suraj Bharwad, Dhiren Bharwad, Ajay, Mehul, and over 20 others, all residents of Hebatpur, Ahmedabad. The FIR includes charges of attempt to murder and vandalism.

Police have begun investigations into the matter and have tightened security around the venue to prevent further disturbances.

Indian-origin couple apologises for kissing at garba event In a similar related incident, an Indian-origin couple issued a formal apology after a video of them kissing at a Garba event in Vadodara, Gujarat, went viral. The video, recorded during the United Way Garba celebrations of Navratri, triggered widespread outrage, with many calling the act disrespectful to the sacred festival.

The couple was identified as Pratik Patel and his wife. Although originally from Gujarat, they have been living in Australia for several years and now hold Australian citizenship. Reports say the Sanatan Sant Samiti demanded action against the event organisers, while advocate Bhavin Vyas approached Atladara Police Station, urging authorities to register a case against the couple for allegedly hurting religious sentiments.

The incident also drew sharp backlash on social media, where hundreds criticised the couple for defaming a religious occasion. Following the uproar, the couple was summoned by police and submitted a written apology.

Authorities confirmed that the couple has been married for 16 years and are parents to two children. Patel hails from Manjalpur and his wife is from Anand. They were in India to visit family and participate in Navratri festivities when the controversy unfolded.