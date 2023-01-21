NEW DELHI: A framework for insolvency resolution of business groups should be rolled out in phases, according to initial consultations within the government.

A group insolvency framework that is voluntary, flexible and enabling in nature should be provided under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) and may be introduced in phases, according to an expert committee which studied the issue.

“In the first phase, only provisions governing domestic group insolvency may be enacted," said the report of the Cross Border Insolvency Rules/Regulations Committee (CBIRC) led by the former secretary to the government KP Krishnan, released by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs.

The UN model law on enterprise group insolvency may be considered after the enactment of single entity cross-border insolvency laws and based on learnings from its implementation. Jurisprudence on substantive consolidation, that is, the pooling of assets and liabilities of an insolvent group, is already developing under the IBC through case law, the report said.

In the group insolvency framework under IBC, a broad and inclusive definition of ‘group’ should be provided so as to include a large number of corporate debtors within the ambit of the framework.

The definition of ‘group’ may be based on the criteria of control and significant ownership, the report said. This definition should be applicable to all entities that fall within the definition of a ‘corporate debtor’ under the Code, i.e., companies and limited liability partnerships. The group insolvency framework may not apply to financial service providers notified under Section 227 of the Code, the report said.

The group insolvency framework under the code should only apply to corporate debtors in respect of whom a corporate insolvency resolution process or liquidation process is ongoing. The law shall not apply to solvent members of the group, the report said.

Insolvency laws, like general company laws, typically respect the principle of separate legal personality of the entities in a group and deal with each entity’s assets and liabilities separately.

Consequently, insolvency statutes in most jurisdictions treat the insolvency proceedings of each group entity separately. However, such statutory frameworks may prove to be ignorant of economic realities and practicalities. Where group entities are significantly interlinked, it may be value-destructive to not recognise such interlinkages in insolvency law, the report said.