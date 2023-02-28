Group of Bengaluru men worships Elon Musk for Twitter deal and… | Watch video
Billionaire Elon Musk has numerous dedicated fan followers in India who keep themselves updated with his life and social media posts. A group of Bengaluru men has gone beyond as they worshipped Musk for purchasing Twitter and allowing people to express their views against the oppression of authorities.
