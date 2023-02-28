Billionaire Elon Musk has numerous dedicated fan followers in India who keep themselves updated with his life and social media posts. A group of Bengaluru men has gone beyond as they worshipped Musk for purchasing Twitter and allowing people to express their views against the oppression of authorities.

The group has organized a puja for the Twitter CEO in Bengaluru's Freedom Park to admire him over his decision to take over the microblogging site. The video which has gone viral on the social media platform shows SIFF members worshipping the Tesla chief.

“SIFF members are worshipping guru @elonmusk in Bengaluru, India for purchasing Twitter and allowing men to express their views against the oppression of authorities," a user called Sriman NarSingh tweeted.

Take a look at the video below,

SIFF members are worshipping guru @elonmusk in Bengaluru, India for purchasing Twitter and allowing men to express their views against the oppression of authorities.@realsiff pic.twitter.com/hXQcflJsKd — Sriman NarSingh 🌪 (@SigmaINMatrix) February 26, 2023

In the video, a group member is seen lighting incense sticks in front of a poster of Elon Musk. The group is heard chanting ‘Baba Elon Musk ki jai’.

Speaking to media persons, the men said that they are worshipping Elon Musk because he allowed men to express their views against the authorities' oppression after buying Twitter last October.

Since being posted, the post has garnered numerous reactions in the comment section. “Hey, @elonmusk Congrats on being chosen as a god for us. Trust me, this is worth more than a blue tick."

“But he was the one who supported #AmberHeard in Johny Depp case. that's irony!!" another user commented.

Elon Musk completed the $44 billion deal and took over Twitter last October. Since then, the billionaire has made several changes to the social media platform including paid subscriptions, introduction of a bookmark button, navigation style, etc.