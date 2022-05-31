NEW DELHI : A group of secretaries is working on how to tackle issues such as climate change, rising income inequality and the pandemic’s impact on poverty—the major challenges confronting the world today, finance secretary TV Somanathan said on Monday.

Somanathan was speaking at the weeklong celebration under Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav on the government’s development blueprint for the next 25 years. A major public consultation exercise will be held next week on 6-11 June.

The finance secretary said that among the key objectives of the consultations “is to solicit inputs from the general public and experts" to formulate steps that the government should take to address key issues including climate change and sustainability in the next quarter-century.

“Sectoral groups of secretaries are looking at the strategic vision for the next quarter-century," Somanathan stressed.

The ministry of finance said an international conference on data analytics in public procurement will be held to deliberate on the best international practices and the way forward to harness modern tech to bring more value for money in public procurement.

The issue of climate change was driven home recently when India was forced to ban wheat exports on 13 May due to the heatwave which had damaged wheat crops, sparking food security concerns. The heatwave forced the government to decrease wheat production projections by about 5-6%.

According to the India Meteorological Department, the month of March was the hottest in India since records began 122 years ago.

Excessive heatwaves, especially in northwest India impacted production. As per a report on ‘World Weather Attribution (WWA)’ if the global mean temperature reaches 2°C above the pre- industrial average, heatwaves would be two to twenty times more probable and would be 0.5 to 1.5 degrees warmer than this year’s heatwave event.

Economists have pointed out that inequality is another key challenge that India is witnessing and is among the issues that policymakers need to address urgently.

A recent report titled ‘State of Inequality in India’ by the Institute for Competitiveness raised an alarm over rising structural unemployment in the country, stating that the highest concentration of unemployment is among people with a higher education degree.

“The lowest concentration (as low as 0.6% in 2019-20) of unemployment is among the non-literate population. The highest concentration is among people with a diploma or certificate course, graduation and post-graduate and above, stretching between 19%-20% in every slab,“ the report said.