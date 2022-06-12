Data by CARE showed that LIC's first-year premium has continued to grow in robust double digits and stood at 77% for May 2022, which was lower than the growth of 141.2% in April 2022 but was more than the 50.6% growth in March 2022 and 35.4% in February 2022. The May 2022 growth due to group single premiums also compares favourably versus the decrease of 12.4% in May 2021 (base effect/ lockdown disruptions).