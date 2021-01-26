Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Groups of farmers start moving back but thousands still in Delhi
New Delhi: Police personnel keep a vigil after clashes with farmers and their supporters during tractor march on Republic Day, at ITO

Groups of farmers start moving back but thousands still in Delhi

1 min read . 09:35 PM IST PTI

Hundreds of farmers were sitting at the ITO crossing and many, who entered the city from the Singhu border protest site, were moving towards Delhi's Outer Ring Road

New Delhi: Some groups of farmers started going back to their respective sit-in sites on Tuesday evening after hours of chaos during their tractor parade against the farm laws, but thousands of other protesters were still in several areas, including ITO, Nangloi and Mukarba Chowk, of the national capital.

New Delhi: Some groups of farmers started going back to their respective sit-in sites on Tuesday evening after hours of chaos during their tractor parade against the farm laws, but thousands of other protesters were still in several areas, including ITO, Nangloi and Mukarba Chowk, of the national capital.

Hundreds of farmers were sitting at the ITO crossing and many, who entered the city from the Singhu border protest site, were moving towards Delhi's Outer Ring Road.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Farmers' protest: Mobile internet suspended in 3 Haryana districts till Wednesday 5 pm

2 min read . 10:05 PM IST

No place for such incidents in democracy: Cong on tractor parade violence

2 min read . 09:44 PM IST

GAVI seeks political support for COVAX as bilateral vaccine deals grow

1 min read . 09:42 PM IST

Groups of farmers start moving back but thousands still in Delhi

1 min read . 09:35 PM IST

Hundreds of farmers were sitting at the ITO crossing and many, who entered the city from the Singhu border protest site, were moving towards Delhi's Outer Ring Road.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Farmers' protest: Mobile internet suspended in 3 Haryana districts till Wednesday 5 pm

2 min read . 10:05 PM IST

No place for such incidents in democracy: Cong on tractor parade violence

2 min read . 09:44 PM IST

GAVI seeks political support for COVAX as bilateral vaccine deals grow

1 min read . 09:42 PM IST

Groups of farmers start moving back but thousands still in Delhi

1 min read . 09:35 PM IST
Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

Farmers were seen moving back in batches to Tikri and Ghazipur border protest sites on Tuesday evening.

Earlier, wielding sticks and clubs and holding the tricolour and union flags, tens of thousands of farmers atop tractors broke barriers, clashed with police and entered the city from various points to lay siege to the Red Fort and climb the flagpole on Republic Day on Tuesday.

A protesting farmer died after his tractor overturned at ITO during the farmers’ tractor parade on Tuesday, police said.

The farmers draped the body in the tricolour and kept it at the ITO crossing, not allowing the police to send it for post-mortem.

"We have finally gained entry into Delhi after four months -- two in Punjab and two at the Delhi border. The mood is clear, we have come here to stay. There's no point in going back to where we started," Amarjeet Singh, 62, a protesting farmer, said.

The Delhi Police resorted to baton charge and firing of tear gas shells on farmers at Nangloi Chowk in West Delhi when they tried to deviate from the pre-agreed route to enter the national capital during their protest.

The agitating farmers broke cement barricades at Nangloi Chowk and Mukarba Chowk following which the police used heavy tear gas shells to disperse the unruly crowd, an official said.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.