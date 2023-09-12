WTO flags rising trade barriers, says time to re-globalize

WTO flags rising trade barriers, says time to re-globalize1 min read 12 Sep 2023, 11:02 PM IST
The WTO warns of growing fragmentation in international trade due to a ninefold increase in trade concerns raised in the last six years. Unilateral measures by countries such as export restrictions and green policies could lead to a more fragmented world dominated by regional trade blocs. The WTO urges a renewed drive towards integration to tackle security, poverty, and climate change. The rise of new industrial strategies and geopolitical tensions are also contributing to the decline of international trade.
NEW DELHI : The World Trade Organization (WTO) on Tuesday flagged growing fragmentation in international trade with an over-ninefold increase in the number of trade concerns raised in just the last six years.
