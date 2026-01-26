‘Growing strength of the India-European Union partnership’: PM Modi hails EU leaders' visit on Republic Day

PM Modi hailed that the EU leaders' visit underscored the 'growing strength of the India-EU partnership and our commitment to shared values’. President Ursula von der Leyen and António Costa were the chief guests for India's 77th Republic Day celebrations. They will co-chair the India-EU Summit

Livemint
Updated26 Jan 2026, 04:31 PM IST
New Delhi, India - Jan. 26, 2026: President of European Council António Luís Santos da Costa is being received by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the 77th Republic Day celebrations, at Kartavya Path, in New Delhi, India, on Monday, January 26, 2026. (Photo by Sanjeev Verma/ Hindustan Times)
New Delhi, India - Jan. 26, 2026: President of European Council António Luís Santos da Costa is being received by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the 77th Republic Day celebrations, at Kartavya Path, in New Delhi, India, on Monday, January 26, 2026. (Photo by Sanjeev Verma/ Hindustan Times)(Hindustan Times)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday, Republic Day, hailed European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President António Costa's visit to India, and asserted that “their presence underscores the growing strength of the India-European Union partnership and our commitment to shared values.”

President Ursula von der Leyen and António Costa were the chief guests for India's 77th Republic Day celebrations.

“India is privileged to host European Council President António Costa and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen during our Republic Day celebrations. Their presence underscores the growing strength of the India-European Union partnership and our commitment to shared values. The visit will add momentum to the deepening engagement and cooperation between India and Europe across diverse sectors,” PM Modi posted on X.

Von der Leyen and Costa would be in India till 27 January.

The two leaders will co-chair the 16th India-EU summit. On 27 January, they will co-chair the 16th India-EU Summit with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

View full Image
New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu, right, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, left, with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, second left, and European Council President Antonio Costa, front second right, leave after the 77th Republic Day Parade at Kartavya Path, in New Delhi, Monday, Jan. 26, 2026. (PTI Photo/Kamal Kishore) (PTI01_26_2026_000387B)
(PTI)

The summit will focus on the long-awaited India-EU Free Trade Agreement (FTA). Both leaders will also meet President Droupadi Murmu.

(This is a developing story. Keep checking for more updates)

Stay updated with the latest Trending, India , World and US news.

Business NewsNewsIndia‘Growing strength of the India-European Union partnership’: PM Modi hails EU leaders' visit on Republic Day
More

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.