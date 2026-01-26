‘Growing strength of the India-European Union partnership’: PM Modi hails EU leaders' visit on Republic Day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday, Republic Day, hailed European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President António Costa's visit to India, and asserted that “their presence underscores the growing strength of the India-European Union partnership and our commitment to shared values.”

Von der Leyen and Costa would be in India till 27 January.

The two leaders will co-chair the 16th India-EU summit. On 27 January, they will co-chair the 16th India-EU Summit with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

View full Image New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu, right, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, left, with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, second left, and European Council President Antonio Costa, front second right, leave after the 77th Republic Day Parade at Kartavya Path, in New Delhi, Monday, Jan. 26, 2026. (PTI Photo/Kamal Kishore) (PTI01_26_2026_000387B) ( PTI )

The summit will focus on the long-awaited India-EU Free Trade Agreement (FTA). Both leaders will also meet President Droupadi Murmu.