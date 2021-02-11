Growth concerns to guide inflation target review

The explicit mandate of the MPC under the inflation-targeting regime has been to maintain price stability, while keeping in mind the objective of growth. If we leave out the pandemic period, when supply disruptions pushed retail inflation above RBI’s tolerance level of 6%, the framework seems to have acquitted itself well. From double-digit inflation that we saw prior to 2014, price gains have remained moderate. An inflation target has largely helped anchor inflation and its expectations. The framework’s record on growth has been less cheery, though, but that can’t be solely ascribed to the inflation-targeting regime.