Growth in AUM of NBFCs, HFCs may range from 9-11% by FY23

The asset under management (AUM) of NBFCs and HFCs may record double-digit growth by end of FY23. A research report of ICRA Ratings on Wednesday stated the growth could be between 9-11% by FY23 compared to a rise of 9.5% in the previous fiscal. Although the trajectory can change going forward, however, the merger of giants HDFC by HDFC Bank will result in a benign spread scenario for the segment.

