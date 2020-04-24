The growth of covid-19 cases in India during the lockdown has been linear and not exponential, the Centre said on Thursday.

The situation is “under control" and the government has been able to reduce transmission of covid-19, minimize the spread, and increase the doubling rate of covid-19, it added.

The focus has shifted to increase the number of tests for covid-19. “The number of tests conducted is around 33 times since 23 March, but there has also been a spike in positive cases, " said C.K. Mishra, secretary, ministry of environment, and the chairman of Empowered Group Two, who is coordinating the availability of hospitals, isolation and quarantine facilities, disease surveillance, testing and critical care training.

However, India has managed to keep the rate of fresh cases constant at 4%, despite ramping up testing. As many as 14,915 tests were conducted on 23 March and on 22 April there have been more than 500,000 tests, but the rate of cases has been constant at around 4%, said Mishra.

“We are conscious of the fact that testing is not enough. However, the growth of cases has been linear and not exponential. We have controlled the situation," said Mishra.

India has done better than many developed countries with respect to the percentage of test cases yielding positive results, he said. “After the lockdown, while the number of cases has increased by 16 times, testing increased by 24 times. Our testing strategy has been focused, targeted and evolving."

The Centre highlighted that, during the lockdown, the number of dedicated hospitals for treating covid has gone up by 3.5 times and the number of isolation beds by 3.6 times.