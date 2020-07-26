Growth is falling and it has a lot to do  with the youth

Let’s let look at data over the last six decades, by dividing it into two periods. Between 1961 and 1990, the global working-age population (comprising people in the 15-64 age group) grew by 2.05% every year on an average. In fact, in 25 of the 30 years, the working-age population grew by 2% or more. The economic growth during this era averaged 4.11% per year. In 1991, the growth of working-age population fell below 2% and has stayed like that ever since. This has primarily caused the slowing down of economic growth over the last three decades. The growth in the working age population fell to 1% in 2017 and has stayed as is, since.